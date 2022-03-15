Watch
Airlines fight California law that expands breaks for employees

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Travelers check in at United desks at San Francisco International Airport during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. The airline industry is raising the stakes in a fight over mandatory rest breaks under California law. A study commissioned by an airline trade group and released Tuesday, March 15, 2022, warns that unless the U.S. Supreme Court acts, travelers will face fewer flight options and higher fares.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
DALLAS (AP) — The airline industry is raising the stakes in a fight over mandatory rest breaks under California law.

A study commissioned by an airline trade group and released Tuesday warns that unless the U.S. Supreme Court acts, travelers will face fewer flight options and higher fares.

The trade group Airlines for America wants the high court to overturn a 2021 appeals court ruling which held that California-based flight crews are covered by the state’s requirement for rest breaks.

Lawyers for flight attendants who sued an airline say the Supreme Court should let a lower court's ruling stand.

