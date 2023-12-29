Mexico announces task force to address influx of migrants at US-Mexico border

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. — A child sitting behind a wall at the San Diego-Mexico border drew in a coloring a book Thursday night.

The little girl is among the latest migrants to arrive on U.S. soil as leaders in Mexico announced a new task force to deal with the influx of migrants coming into America.

The announcement comes as some 10,000 migrants have been arrested daily at the southwest border some days this month.

About 4,000 migrants are currently waiting in shelters in Tijuana to come to San Diego, according to the Mexican city’s migrant director Enrique Lucero.

Lucero said the number of migrants waiting in 33 shelters throughout the city is nothing compared to the surge Tijuana saw earlier this year.

He said the migrants are waiting for asylum appointments with Customs and Border Protection and have used the CBP One app, which has been the subject of controversy.

Lucero said the migrants in Tijuana have come from around the world including Russia.

“Some migrants like Russians came like a tourist…they have money to pay or rent Airbnbs, rent hotel, and spend time in this hotel visit us, malls in Tijuana, restaurant.”

Lucero explained why many migrants lately have been entering the United States illegally in Jacumba Hot Springs in large numbers.

“It's so easy to enter to United States because in this area, (they) don't have (a) wall because it's a river. It's a natural wall. You can't put the wall in this point.”

He said migrants who jump over the border wall near San Ysidro or who travel into Jacumba are in more desperate situations.