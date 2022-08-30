Mental competency exam for Larry Millete pushed back until September 26th

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - There was another setback for the family of missing Chula Vista mom, Maya Millete.

The family was hoping to find out Monday afternoon if Maya's husband, Larry Millete had been deemed mentally fit to stand trial in her murder.

Instead, the hearing was pushed back until September 26Th so doctors have more time to evaluate Millete.

Maya's sister says every delay makes the loss of Maya even more painful.

"Wish it can be done sooner, I mean it's been a year and a half since my sister has been missing," said Maricris Droullete.

Larry is charged with killing his wife even though her body hasn't been found.

Maya hasn't been seen since early January 2021. Larry has denied any involvement in her disappearance. Prosecutors believe he killed the mother of his three children because she wanted a divorce.

The trial was supposed to start in June, but Larry's attorney raised doubt about his mental status. Maya's family says that came as a shock to them.

"He seemed normal all of a sudden he's not capable of speaking or stepping into trial for something that he did, seems like he's backpedaling and now he's trying to protect himself, it's ridiculous to me," said Richard Droullete.

Despite the charges, Maya's sister says seeing Larry in court doesn't get any easier.

"He was family to us for twenty years. He was family, it's really heartbreaking to see him," said Maricris.

