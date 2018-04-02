CCCU Financial Insight: Pre-Marriage Money Talk

Cloudy
Wedding season is almost here. Before heading into marriage, couples need to have a frank talk about money management, habits and expectations.
Yet more than 40% of people don't know the most basic things about their partner’s finances, including how much they make.
Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union explains how couples should tackle money issues before they tie the knot.