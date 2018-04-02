CCCU Financial Insight: Pre-Marriage Money Talk

12:40 PM, Apr 2, 2018

Before heading into marriage, couples need to have a frank talk about money management, habits and expectations.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Wedding season is almost here. Before heading into marriage, couples need to have a frank talk about money management, habits and expectations.

Yet more than 40% of people don't know the most basic things about their partner’s finances, including how much they make.

Todd Lane, President & CEO of California Coast Credit Union explains how couples should tackle money issues before they tie the knot.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top