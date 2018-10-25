Interactive map: Top Halloween candy by state

12:03 PM, Oct 25, 2018
(KGTV) - Americans buy a lot of Halloween candy every year, but what specific sweet treat do they buy the most?

CandyStore.com, using 11 years of data, put together a map that shows each state's most popular Halloween candy.

How does the candy business do during Halloween? The National Retail Federation says Americans will spend an estimated $2.6 billion on Halloween candy in 2018.

