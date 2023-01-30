Southwestern College opens new automotive program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new program at southwestern college is giving students a head start on a career in electric vehicles.

Victor Solano has always been interested in cars. Even at a young age, he’s paid attention to how they look and how they work.

And he’s pursuing that passion and beyond at Southwestern College, where he’s enrolled in their new automotive program that focuses on hybrid, electric, and alternative fuel technologies.

“I don’t want to just finish working on cars, I want to take it a step up, and get into engineering type of thing and I wanted to start here get a better understanding of how cars work in the first place," said Solano.

The head of the program, Brian Palmiter says, it’s the first of its kind type of program in the county providing hands-on experience from interactive modules to actual cars.

“I believe this is technology that students need to learn about to be successful in the industry," said Palmiter.

"That’s the ultimate goal to get them good jobs that pay well and careers actually not just a temporary job.”

And with California leading the push for all-electric cars by the year 2035, the staff felt it was especially important to create this type of program.

And Palmiter believes these changes will also open the door to more types of students.

“Where it used to be predominantly a male-dominated kind of skills set. This is a more cognitive load so we expect to see a jump even in the female group of students who are coming through.”