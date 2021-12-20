Watch
Schools use therapy-based programs for 'overwhelmed' kids

Martha Irvine/AP
Second-graders hold their heads as they talk about "thoughts" and how they compare with "feelings" and resulting "actions," at Paw Paw Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, in Paw Paw, Michigan. Their teacher is one of many in the school trained to use a curriculum created at the University of Michigan called TRAILS. Research suggests TRAILS lessons for at-risk kids can reduce depression and improve coping skills — something district officials say has been particularly important during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Martha Irvine)
Posted at 10:29 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 01:29:28-05

PAW PAW, Mich. (AP) — Schools are turning to educational programs based on cognitive behavior therapy in an effort to help overwhelmed children stay in school and learn.

Principles of this method are part of one rural Michigan district’s full embrace of social and emotional learning.

Students at every grade level are taught how thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are linked.

They are learning how to control and reframe thoughts, which in turn can lead to more positive outcomes.

Educators say many kids are still reeling from the pandemic and can't learn if they are struggling emotionally.

