San Diego parents worry over the cost of school supplies amid inflation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego County Office of Education is hosting resource fairs to assist parents and community members navigate the education system and providing employment opportunities.

ABC 10 news reporter Gabriela Martinez spoke with several parents at the event and they shared that one of their main concerns at this time is the high cost of school supplies.

“Yeah I mean I think we are all struggling after the pandemic… yeah everything is way more expensive, so we’ve been watching for deals,” says Meg Jacobsen mother of 2 elementary school-aged children. Jacobsen shares she’s excited for the new school year but not so much for paying for school supplies.

Due to inflation and the rise in prices on items for the back-to-school season, many parents are getting crafty with finding different ways to afford school supplies.

“Coupons and I sign up for emails for sales… I always started with sales you know, even when it started in June and whatever they don’t use I would save it for the following year,” says Anna Olivares mother of two.

A yearly struggle that the San Diego County Office of Education is trying to help with while holding resource fairs.

“We have this event here to help provide resources and programs and services … career opportunities,” shares community engagement specialist for San Diego County Office of Education LaShae Sharp-Collins.

The resources offered help parents and community members navigate the education system for TK-to 12th grade-aged students and help those looking for an educational career opportunity.

“If you have been impacted by COVID and have lost your job or you’re still trying to find a different career path we have that here as well… along with vaccinations and screenings,” says Collins.

The San Diego County Office of Education plans to host resource fairs throughout the entire year to help best inform parents and the community.

For more info on the upcoming resource, and fairs visit SDCOE.net.