Cal Coast Cares Foundation launches benefit for local students

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The Cal Coast Cares Foundation Friday kicked off its Spark Success campaign to help provide local educator grants and student scholarships for college-bound high school seniors, current college students, and former or current foster students.

Friday through May 7, members may visit any local California Coast Credit Union branch and purchase a paper star in the amount of $1, $5 or $10 to be displayed throughout the campaign. Donations can be made online at calcoastcu.org/sparksuccess.

The campaign will benefit students in San Diego or Riverside counties, according to a Cal Coast news release.

California Coast Credit Union will match all donations, dollar for dollar, up to $5,000.

Cal Coast officials said that Spark Success culminates during National Teacher Appreciation week, "as a way to honor the lasting positive impact that teachers make on the lives of students."

"One-hundred percent of the Spark Success donations will go toward funding the Cal Coast Cares Foundation's scholarships and grants program," said Nickie Behdin, foundation, and school partnerships manager.

Behdin said the foundation has committed to awarding $200,000 this year, with Cal Coast Credit Union donating $50,000 as in past years.

"We know these funds will be impactful for innovative classroom learning, as well as providing much-needed financial support toward students' goals and dreams of graduating from college," she added.

Established in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3gSrjtZ.