Man fatally shot at Oak Park Independent Living Facility, SDPD investigate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that took place overnight in an independent living facility in the Oak Park neighborhood.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. Saturday of a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso at 3133 54th St.

Upon locating the victim at the scene, officers performed CPR until medical units arrived, police said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died shortly after, officials said. The name of the victim is not being released at this time.

San Diego Homicide detectives investigating the shooting plan to interview nine people inside the living facility at the time of the incident and determine where the shooting occurred, according to police. They also plan to collect and review security footage in the area.

Police say there is no current suspect description available and the motive is unclear.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.