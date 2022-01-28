Lowe’s is opening Petco shops inside some of its stores

We all know that a family makes a house a home. For more than 70% of households, at least one pet is part of the family, according to recent study findings published by Statista. Our pets provide entertainment in the good times and comfort and companionship in the difficult moments.

With pets being such an important part of our home lives, Lowe’s Home Improvement stores decided to team up with Petco Health and Wellness to create a new store-in-store program that will bring the best of Petco stores into the home DIY retail chain.

Lowe's/PetCo/Fleischman Hillard

This pilot program, which will launch at the Lowe’s Home Improvement Center in Alamo Ranch, Texas, in early February, will include pet nutrition products, supplies and services such as veterinary care and grooming.

“Our pets’ place in our hearts and homes has never been more front-and-center, and our responsibility to provide them with a safe, healthy, and stimulating home environment is an essential part of Petco’s Whole Health philosophy,” said Nick Konat, Petco’s chief merchandising officer in a press release email to Don’t Waste Your Money. “Bringing Petco’s pet care expertise, high-quality products, and veterinary and grooming services to Lowe’s helps make it easier than ever to create healthy, happy homes for pet parents and the pets they love.”

After the first store in Texas opens in February, another 14 Lowe’s and Petco store-in-store locations are scheduled to open their doors across three states: North Carolina, South Carolina and Texas by the end of March 2022.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

What can you expect to find in these new Lowe’s/Petco stores? A variety of products, including:

Stainmaster PetProtect carpeting

Dog beds

Dog doors

Pet cleaning supplies

Varieties of pet food such as Petco’s own WholeHearted, EveryYay, Youly, So Phresh and other popular national brands

Pet services that will include vaccination clinics, microchipping and mobile grooming

All of these products will be available to purchase in the store or online through Lowes.com. Customers can choose to use curbside pickup, contactless pickup lockers, or visit the customer service desk to retrieve their online orders.

The hope for both companies is to better serve home customers and their beloved pets in a single, convenient one-stop shopping experience.

“For many of our customers, their pets and their homes top the list of things that matter most, especially after two years spent mostly together within the same four walls,” said Bill Boltz, Lowe’s executive vice president of merchandising in the company press release. “This partnership enhances the total home solution we offer them by bringing home improvement and pet care products, services, and expertise together under one roof.”

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.