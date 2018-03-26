Solving crimes by tracking bullets a 'game changer' for law enforcement

The distinct markings left on a shell casing after it’s fired provide an image that can be traced back to the gun from which the bullet was shot.

Analysis shows the similarities or differences in bullet casings.



ATF technology called National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, or NIBIN, is a national digital data base that houses 3.3 million images of casings left at crime scenes all over the country.

Now local, state and federal agencies can enter a casing and find out within 24 hours if there’s a match in the system. If they get a hit, those identical spent shell casings have linked two different crimes to the same gun.

ATF Special Agent Jeff Rice who now works with local police and sheriff’s departments in San Diego county calls the sharing of ballistic information “a game changer.” Rice works with Escondido PD gang unit detective Nicholas Rodelo on gun crime cases.

Rice and Rodelo took 10news anchor Kimberly Hunt to the scene of one of their murder cases in Escondido. After a known gang member got out of his car and shot down a rival gang member in the middle of a busy street…there were 12 shell casings left at the scene.

ATF Special Agent Rice explains the evidence gathering process to 10News Anchor Kimberly Hunt.

The casings were collected and put into the NIBIN system. But in the 24-hour window before the digital search could reveal a lead, the pair got a tip on where the gun could be. They recovered it and found the serial number was obliterated.

That’s when they went to SD Sheriff’s Department Criminologist Scott Hoopes for his expertise in serial restoration. Hoopes told Hunt metal underneath the serial number still reacts to certain acids and even though it’s completely smooth on the surface, he can sometimes manipulate the acid reactions and bring the number back. That’s what Hoopes did with the gun in this case.

These technologies are putting a bull's eye on the bad guys. The NIBIN system has over 3.3 million images in its database. That’s led to 110,000 hits giving investigators a wealth of knowledge from seemingly unrelated crimes, sometimes from the other side of the country, now connected by a firearm.

These hits allow investigators to get surveillance video, the makes of cars, license plates, or other pieces of evidence from one scene and use it in the other cases involving that same gun. That gets law enforcement much closer to finding the shooter and making the arrest.