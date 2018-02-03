PASTOR ACCUSED IN SEXUAL BATTERY/RAPE SUIT

Current
Feb 2, 2018
> Pastor and wife suing young woman (PDF)
> Young woman suing her former pastor and professor (PDF)
> Excerpts from court documents (slideshow)
"He's a wolf in sheep's clothing." - Dan Gilleon, McClanahan's attorney
The lawsuit claims that Wright convinced McClanahan to have a sexual relationship to heal her from her childhood sexual abuse. "He duped her into thinking he could somehow heal her and she went along with it and in the process [she] somehow got horribly injured," he adds.
Meanwhile, John Wright alleges to be a victim, too, and so does his wife. We were outside the San Diego Superior Courthouse while John Wright was leaving a restraining order hearing, but he wouldn't talk to us. Both he and his wife have been granted temporary restraining orders against McClanahan.
The couple is also suing McClanahan for recording confidential information and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. McClanahan provided us a copy of an audio recording that the Wrights are claiming she obtained illegally. McClanahan says it was taken during the fallout of her affair with John Wright.
In the recording, McClanahan identifies a man's voice as Wright, saying, "I thought I was healing you," and apologizing several times. In the exchange, McClanahan asks Wright if he recognized how uncomfortable she was with their sexual relationship, given she viewed him as her mentor.
The Wrights' lawsuit against McClanahan accuses her of constantly harassing and disturbing the Wrights, once the sexual relationship between John Wright and McClanahan stopped.
Part of the lawsuit reads, "…she intended to get revenge against [John Wright] for ending his relationship with her…"
McClanahan says that's all a lie.
The Wrights' attorney declined our multiple requests for an interview, but in part of a statement he wrote, "…Ms. McClanahan is attempting to use [the media] as a tool to humiliate, defame, and harass the Wrights…" He added, "…her cause has no merit…" Gilleon tells us, "Unfortunately, in this world, we've seen it many times. What happens to the woman who comes forward is she gets attacked."
Point Loma Nazarene University has suspended John Wright, as it conducts its own investigation.
McClanahan is also suing Church of Nazarene in Mid-City for negligently hiring and supervising John Wright. He is currently not listed as a pastor on the church website.
Report by Jennifer Karsten, Team10 Investigator; Digital production by Mario Sevilla, Digital Director