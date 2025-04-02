Lomita family navigates home repairs with help from solar equity program

LOMITA, Calif. (KGTV) — For Maricela Santa Cruz and her family, the sounds of construction tools have become a regular part of life. The Santa Cruz family has faced challenges in restoring their home after suffering significant damage from floods that occurred in January of 2024.

Recalling that harrowing experience, Maricela said, “Oh my gosh, I think a few weeks ago it rained pretty hard and I was just staring at this wall the whole time hoping because I mean it got repaired but it hadn't rained like that so I thought that's the true test.”

As she walked through her home, Maricela detailed the extensive damage that had to be addressed. “This part had to be completely gutted completely it was just soaking wet," she explained. "So we had to take down this wall and then our flooring got damaged so we had to repair that as well." Many essential elements, including floorboards and cabinets, were affected by the water.

More than a year after the floods, the Santa Cruz family is still navigating their repairs while figuring out how to finance them. A significant boost has come from SDGE’s Solar Equity Program, which was recently highlighted at a news conference for potential applicants. The program, which totals $10 million over ten years, offers rooftop solar installations at low to no cost for qualifying homeowners.

Maricela, who applied to the program, expressed relief when she learned she would receive free solar panels on her roof. "It's about over $200 a month that we're saving just in electricity, which is huge," she said. This considerable savings is especially beneficial for her family of five as they continue to restore their beloved home.

As the clean-up progresses, the Santa Cruz family remains hopeful and determined to rebuild their lives in a house that has been their home for the past decade.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.