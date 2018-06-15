The World Cup is underway, drawing the eyes of hundreds of millions of soccer fans around the globe.

The tournament in Russia continues through July 15, and there are numerous options to watch the games.

The easiest way for those with cable, or TVs and strong antenna signals, is to watch over the air. Fox and Telemundo carry the English and Spanish broadcast rights.

Telemundo also offers a website that will stream games for free through June 25.

According to Time , the NBC Sports app also allows you to view games for free. The app is available on smartphones, tablets and the PlayStation 4.

The paid service Hulu is also streaming World Cup games. If you're a first-time user, you can sign up for a free trial that will take you through the end of the tournament.

For the full World Cup schedule click here.