Valentine's Day in San Diego: Celebrate at these romantic restaurants
Jermaine Ong
1:27 PM, Feb 6, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - You've got the flowers ordered, the gift ready, but have you found a place for that romantic dinner?
Here are some San Diego restaurants that will put definitely bring out the romance this Valentine's Day:
George's at the Cove
1250 Prospect St., La Jolla Valentine's Day menu ($90 per person)
-- Have Valentine's Day dinner at San Diego's most romantic restaurant (according to the San Diego Union-Tribune).
Island Prime
880 Harbor Island Dr., San Diego Valentine's Day menu ($74.95 per person)
-- Nothing beats great company, fine food and drinks, and a great view of the San Diego skyline and Coronado Island on Valentine's Day.
Eddie V's Prime Seafood
1270 Prospect St., La Jolla or 789 West Harbor Dr., San Diego www.eddiev.com/home
-- Enjoy a great selection and classy vibe on Feb. 14 at either of Eddie V's San Diego locations.
Il Fornaio
1333 1st St., Coronado or 1555 Camino Del Mar Suite 301, Del Mar Valentine's Day menu
-- A romantic Italian dinner is what you can expect at Il Fornaio's two San Diego locations.
The Marine Room
2000 Spindrift Dr., La Jolla Valentine's Day menu ($150 per person)
-- One of San Diego's most romantic restaurants is offering a luxurious 4-course menu for those celebrating Valentine's Day.
Peohe's
1201 1st St., Coronado www.peohes.com
-- Have a romantic Valentine's Day dinner with a tropical vibe at this popular Coronado spot.
The Prado at Balboa Park
1549 El Prado, San Diego Valentine's Day menu ($59.95 per person) -- Before or after your romantic stroll through Balboa Park, enjoy fine food and drinks at The Prado in the heart of the park.
Brockton Villa
1235 Coast Blvd., La Jolla Valentine's Day menu ($60 per person) -- A romantic dinner along the coast, overlooking La Jolla Cove is a very San Diego way to celebrate Valentine's Day.
Westgate Room at Westgate Hotel
1055 Second Ave., San Diego Valentine's Day ($89 per person) -- Enter the Westgate Room at the famous Westgate Hotel in downtown San Diego for a luxurious Valentine's Day experience.