Valentine's Day in San Diego: Celebrate at these romantic restaurants

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - You've got the flowers ordered, the gift ready, but have you found a place for that romantic dinner?



Here are some San Diego restaurants that will put definitely bring out the romance this Valentine's Day:



George's at the Cove

1250 Prospect St., La Jolla

Valentine's Day menu ($90 per person)

-- Have Valentine's Day dinner at San Diego's most romantic restaurant (according to the San Diego Union-Tribune).

Bertrand at Mister A's

2550 Fifth Ave., San Diego

Valentine's Day Prix Fixe Lunch Menu ($65 per person)

Valentine's Day Dinner Menu ($135 per person) -- Considered one of the best restaurants in all of San Diego, Mister A's is a great place to celebrate any occasion, especially Valentine's Day.

Island Prime

880 Harbor Island Dr., San Diego

Valentine's Day menu ($74.95 per person)

-- Nothing beats great company, fine food and drinks, and a great view of the San Diego skyline and Coronado Island on Valentine's Day.





Eddie V's Prime Seafood

1270 Prospect St., La Jolla or 789 West Harbor Dr., San Diego

www.eddiev.com/home

-- Enjoy a great selection and classy vibe on Feb. 14 at either of Eddie V's San Diego locations.

Kitchen 1540 at L'Auberge Del Mar

1540 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar

www.laubergedelmar.com/dining/restaurants-del-mar-california

-- This award-winning restaurant is known for its atmosphere and top-notch menu offerings.

Il Fornaio

1333 1st St., Coronado or 1555 Camino Del Mar Suite 301, Del Mar

Valentine's Day menu

-- A romantic Italian dinner is what you can expect at Il Fornaio's two San Diego locations.

The Marine Room

2000 Spindrift Dr., La Jolla

Valentine's Day menu ($150 per person)

-- One of San Diego's most romantic restaurants is offering a luxurious 4-course menu for those celebrating Valentine's Day.

Peohe's

1201 1st St., Coronado

www.peohes.com

-- Have a romantic Valentine's Day dinner with a tropical vibe at this popular Coronado spot.

The Prado at Balboa Park

1549 El Prado, San Diego

Valentine's Day menu ($59.95 per person) -- Before or after your romantic stroll through Balboa Park, enjoy fine food and drinks at The Prado in the heart of the park.

Brockton Villa

1235 Coast Blvd., La Jolla

Valentine's Day menu ($60 per person) -- A romantic dinner along the coast, overlooking La Jolla Cove is a very San Diego way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Westgate Room at Westgate Hotel

1055 Second Ave., San Diego

Valentine's Day ($89 per person) -- Enter the Westgate Room at the famous Westgate Hotel in downtown San Diego for a luxurious Valentine's Day experience.