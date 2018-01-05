Top baby names in San Diego County for 2017

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Do you have a little Sophia in your home? Or maybe a Noah? San Diego County Health and Human Services officials released Friday the top baby names for 2017.

A total of 43,942 babies were born in San Diego County last year. There were 22,488 boys and 21,454 girls.

Not all of them arrived at the hospital. Some babies were born on the side of the road.

TOP NAMES FOR BOYS:

Liam Oliver Mateo, Noah, Sebastian Alexander Benjamin Logan Daniel

TOP NAMES FOR GIRLS:

Emma Mia Isabella Sophia Olivia Sofia Victoria

Wondering what names were the most popular the year you were born? The government has a list HERE.