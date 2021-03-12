Menu

EXPLAINER: What's this craze for 'NFTs' all about, anyway?

AP
This undated photo released by Christie's on Thursday, March 11, 2021 shows a digital collage titled “Everydays: The First 5,000 Days," by an artist named Beeple. Christie's says it has auctioned off a digital collage by an artist named Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, for nearly $70 million, in an unprecedented sale of a digital artwork that fetched more money than physical works by many better known artists. The piece sold for $69.4 million in an online auction, “positioning him among the top three most valuable living artists," Christie's said via Twitter on Thursday. (Christie's via AP)
Digital Art
Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 15:36:33-05

LONDON (AP) — A digital art piece, tweaked using cryptocurrency technology to make it one-of-a-kind, sold at auction this week for nearly $70 million.

That transaction made global headlines and buoyed booming interest in these kinds of digital objects, which have captured the attention of artists and collectors alike.

These non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, solve a problem central to digital collectibles: how to claim ownership of something that can be easily and endlessly duplicated. NFTs confirm an item’s ownership by recording the details on a digital ledger known as a blockchain, which is public and stored on computers across the internet.

