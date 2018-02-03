San Diego's Tap Trucks combines beer with classic cars

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two San Diego men have a unique business uniting beer and classic cars.

Tap Truck was created by Corban O’Reilly, who adds beer taps to restored vehicles. Taylor Steers joined him, leaving behind a biotech job.

O’Reilly’s Tap Trucks stop at events like the Poinsettia Bowl. More than 4,000 people were served in the stadium parking lot last year.

There are currently four Tap Trucks in the fleet but O’Reilly plans to add more.