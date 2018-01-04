San Diego staycation ideas: Where to stay, things to do

Rancho Bernardo Inn
17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr., San Diego
-- Staying at the RB Inn gives you access to many North County attractions such as Legoland in Carlsbad and the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido. Guests can enjoy RB Inn's championship golf course, luxurious spa and its gorgeous landscaping.
Torrey Pines Gliderport
2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, La Jolla
-- Learn how to fly and get a great view of San Diego's coast by taking a paragliding or hang gliding lesson at the Torrey Pines Gliderport.
Camping at Mount Laguna
-- Heading outdoors in San Diego doesn't just mean hitting any of the local beaches -- you can also explore the mountain areas, including Mount Laguna. About an hour away from the city, Mount Laguna in the Cleveland National Forest offers many options for those looking to get away, such as hiking trails, great views of Mother Nature and camping at the Laguna Campground.
Gaslamp Quarter
-- If you want to take a staycation but enjoy the hustle-and-bustle of city life, why not hang out in downtown San Diego? There are plenty of great hotels and restaurants to choose from, and there's also lots to do. Try exploring Seaport Village, cruising the downtown streets on a pedicab (or "party bike") or make your way to the Embarcadero for great photo opportunities.
Julian
-- The town in the far East County is a great place to get away for a weekend, or longer. Stay a bed-and-breakfast, and then explore Julian's Main Street to find a place to eat (getting apple pie is a must), shop at some of the unique or just simply soak in its beautiful history and views.