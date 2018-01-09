San Diego on list of top cities for bed bugs

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego is back on the list of top 50 American cities for bed bugs.

Pest-control company Orkin ranked major metropolitan areas based on the number of bed bug treatments performed between December 2016 and November 2017.

Baltimore topped the list for the second year in a row. After falling out of the rankings in 2017, San Diego returned at number 41. Tourist hot spot Las Vegas was number 45.

"The number of bed bug infestations in the United States is still rising," says Dr. Tim Husen, an Orkin entomologist. "They continue to invade our homes and businesses on a regular basis because they are not seasonal pests, and only need blood to survive," he says.

Bed bugs easily travel between locations on luggage, clothing and other belonging. They can be found in homes and public places like public transit, schools, and offices.

The top cities for bed bugs include:

Baltimore Washington, D.C. Chicago Los Angeles Columbus, OH Cincinnati Detroit New York San Francisco Bay Area Dallas-Fort Worth

Orkin recommends you inspect secondhand furniture before bringing into your home.

Travelers can use the acronym S.L.E.E.P to inspect for bed bugs: