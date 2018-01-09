San Diego Family magazine calls for child models

4:57 PM, Jan 8, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Think your kids are the cutest in San Diego? Your child could grace the cover of a future issue of San Diego Family Magazine or Out & About.

The publications are searching for bubbly, photogenic children aged 2-11 years.

The contest has four age categories:

  • 2-4 years
  • 5-7 years
  • 8-11 years
  • Multiples/Parent-Child

Two winners from each category and one Multiples/Parent-Child will be selected for a cover photo.

Each age category entry costs $25 and each Multiples entry is $35. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Birch Aquarium Foundation at Scripps and The Special Needs Resource Foundation of San Diego.

You can register HERE.

