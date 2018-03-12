Pi Day 2018: Deals to be had on March 14

(KGTV) - March 14 -- or 3.14 -- is Pi Day, and in celebration of this mathematical day, many restaurants and retailers are offering some great deals.
San Diego Chicken Pie Shop
2633 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego
-- The popular North Park restaurant has a great Pi Day deal: Get their famous chicken pie, gravy and a roll for just $3.14. The deal applies to dine-in or to-go orders.
Blaze Pizza
-- Throughout Pi Day, you can get a $3.14 pizza when you dine-in only. There are three locations in San Diego County to choose from: Encinitas (127 N. El Camino Real), San Diego (5604 Balboa Ave.) and Carlsbad (at the Premium Outlets, 5620 Paseo Del Norte)
Whole Foods Market
-- All Whole Foods locations are offering a $3.14 discount off large pies from their bakery. The deal is valid on Pi Day and only while supplies last.