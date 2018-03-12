Pi Day 2018: Deals to be had on March 14

(KGTV) - March 14 -- or 3.14 -- is Pi Day, and in celebration of this mathematical day, many restaurants and retailers are offering some great deals.



San Diego Chicken Pie Shop

2633 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego

-- The popular North Park restaurant has a great Pi Day deal: Get their famous chicken pie, gravy and a roll for just $3.14. The deal applies to dine-in or to-go orders.



Blaze Pizza

-- Throughout Pi Day, you can get a $3.14 pizza when you dine-in only. There are three locations in San Diego County to choose from: Encinitas (127 N. El Camino Real), San Diego (5604 Balboa Ave.) and Carlsbad (at the Premium Outlets, 5620 Paseo Del Norte)



Whole Foods Market

-- All Whole Foods locations are offering a $3.14 discount off large pies from their bakery. The deal is valid on Pi Day and only while supplies last.



Villa Italian Kitchen

4211 Camino De La Plaza (Ste 158D at Las Americas Premium Outlets)

-- Get a Neapolitan cheese pizza for $3.14, with a special coupon. Click here to get your coupon, but you must register before March 14!



Boston Market

Click here to search for the nearest location

-- Buy a pot pie and drink and get a pot pie free on Pi Day! Click here to get your coupon.



To confirm that these deals will be available on March 14, it's recommended you contact the establishments ahead of time.