VIDEO: Pets up for adoption at Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Pet Adoption Event

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Hundreds of dogs and cats, and other animals from various animal rescue agencies will be available at a big pet adoption event at Grossmont Center in La Mesa Saturday.

The Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Pet Adoption Event will take place at the shopping center on Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grossmont Center is located at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive.

