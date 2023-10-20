Watch Now
VIDEO: Pets up for adoption at Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Pet Adoption Event

Several rescue groups joined ABC 10News Friday morning for this week's Pet of the Week segment spreading the word about a special "Howl-O-Ween" pet adoption event.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 15:29:02-04

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) – Hundreds of dogs and cats, and other animals from various animal rescue agencies will be available at a big pet adoption event at Grossmont Center in La Mesa Saturday.

The Howl-O-Ween Hounds MEGA Pet Adoption Event will take place at the shopping center on Oct. 21, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Grossmont Center is located at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive.

