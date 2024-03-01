Say hello to our Pets of the Week: Ryder and Barry!

Ryder (ID 888557)

Male American guinea pig

Age unknown

Color: Tri-color

0.782 kg

San Diego Humane Society online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=888557

Barry (ID 888558)

Male American guinea pig

Age unknown

Color: Chocolate

1.98 pounds

Adoption fee: $30

San Diego Humane Society online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=888558

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Ryder and Barry:

“Ryder and Barry are guinea pigs who were found in a group of seven left at a park in early December, and these two have been inseparable since! They are a bonded duo and love exploring their habitat together throughout the day, taking in the sights and enjoying snacks. March is National Adopt a Guinea Pig Month, and we're waiving the second adoption fee when you bring home two guinea pigs! These animals are incredibly social and make wonderful pets when you can give them the care and environment they need!”

You can adopt Ryder and Barry at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5495 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more at https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/