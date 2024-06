SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Zoe, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

Zoe

13 weeks old

Australian Shepherd/Collie blend

Female-Spayed

Currently 13 pounds

Estimated adult weight 39-59 pounds

Online profile

"Hiya! I am a curious pup who is excited to start exploring the world. If you want to take me on all of your adventures and don’t mind lots of kisses, I am here waiting for you!"

You can adopt Zoe at:

San Diego Humane Society

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org