(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Wishing Well
Wishing Well (866779)
Siberian Husky Mix
Female
3 Years old
46.2 lbs
Adoption Fee: $103.00
Pet Profile
Here's what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:
"Meet Wishing Well! This pet is a captivating and enchanting girl ready to weave her magic into your life. With her mysterious allure and gentle nature, Wishing Well is a true gem waiting to be discovered. She enjoys quiet moments of reflection and would thrive in a serene and peaceful environment. Wishing Well's companionship is like a wish come true, as she will fill your days with love and happiness."
You can adopt Wishing Well at the San Diego Humane Society:
El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt