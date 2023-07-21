(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Wishing Well

Wishing Well (866779)

Siberian Husky Mix

Female

3 Years old

46.2 lbs

Adoption Fee: $103.00

Pet Profile

Here's what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:

"Meet Wishing Well! This pet is a captivating and enchanting girl ready to weave her magic into your life. With her mysterious allure and gentle nature, Wishing Well is a true gem waiting to be discovered. She enjoys quiet moments of reflection and would thrive in a serene and peaceful environment. Wishing Well's companionship is like a wish come true, as she will fill your days with love and happiness."

You can adopt Wishing Well at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more: sdhumane.org/adopt