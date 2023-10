Say hello to Tawny, the Pet of the Week!

Terrier blend

3 months old

Spayed female

Current weight: 5 pounds

Estimated adult weight 15-20 pounds

Tawny came to the Helen Woodward Animal Center with a sibling via a partner shelter in California. The Animal Center describes Tawny as a “spunky and fun pup” who can’t wait to find her forever home.

You can adopt Tawny at the HWAC:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

858-756-4117, then select Option 1