SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Tate, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

3 months old

Dachshund blend

Neutered male

Currently 10.96 pounds (estimated adult weight 33-43 pounds)

Tate came to the Helen Woodward Animal Center with 3 siblings from Louisiana. He is very sweet and is currently looking for his forever home!

You can adopt Tate at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

https://animalcenter.org