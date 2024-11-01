(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Sweet Pea!

5 months old

Terrier blend

Female

Currently 13 pounds

Estimated adult weight 26-46 pounds

A description from the Helen Woodward Animal Center website: "Hello! I am a smart and energetic dog who loves the outdoors! I would be a great friend to take on hikes and long quiet walks. I can be a bit shy and need a family who will go slow and help me build my confidence. If I sound like the one for you, come see me soon!"

You can adopt Sweet Pea at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

More info at https://animalcenter.org

Veterans Day special:

Helen Woodward Animal Center is helping to bring the unconditional love of pets to military families in time for Veterans Day. The Center is proud to partner with Animals for Armed Forces, to cover the adoption fees of orphan pets for approved military families while supplies last. The military adoption discount applies to active duty, reserve and veterans of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, and immediate family members. We thank you for your service!