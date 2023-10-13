Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Ronnie

Meet Ronnie, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week available to be adopted at the San Diego Humane Society.
Posted at 12:40 PM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 15:48:32-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ronnie!

Ronnie (#868743)
Shepherd Mix
Male
8 years 1 month
61.6 lbs
Microchipped: Yes
Spayed/neutered: Yes
Vaccinated: Yes
Adoption Fee: $25 through Oct. 15; $110 after Oct. 15
Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Goliath:

“Ronnie, the sweet and lovable pup, briefly found a home but found himself a tad too energetic for his previous adopter, who otherwise described him as the perfect dog. Ronnie, ever eager to bring joy and companionship, is now on the lookout for a new forever home where his exuberance can truly shine. If you're seeking a canine companion who's brimming with charm, Ronnie just might be the one to fill your home with love and companionship!”

You can adopt Ronnie at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Drive
Escondido, CA 92027
619-299-7012
Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt

