SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Ronnie!

Ronnie (#868743)

Shepherd Mix

Male

8 years 1 month

61.6 lbs

Microchipped: Yes

Spayed/neutered: Yes

Vaccinated: Yes

Adoption Fee: $25 through Oct. 15; $110 after Oct. 15

Pet profile

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Goliath:

“Ronnie, the sweet and lovable pup, briefly found a home but found himself a tad too energetic for his previous adopter, who otherwise described him as the perfect dog. Ronnie, ever eager to bring joy and companionship, is now on the lookout for a new forever home where his exuberance can truly shine. If you're seeking a canine companion who's brimming with charm, Ronnie just might be the one to fill your home with love and companionship!”

You can adopt Ronnie at the San Diego Humane Society:

Escondido Campus

3500 Burnet Drive

Escondido, CA 92027

619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt