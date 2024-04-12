Pet of the Week: Robin

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Robin, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!
Male
German Shepherd Mix
4 years 1 month old
56 pounds
Spayed/neutered: Yes
ID#: 897423
Adoption fee: $113
Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=897423
Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Robin:
“Meet Robin, a large, lovable pup bursting with energy and affection! With his excitable nature and boundless enthusiasm for life, Robin is always searching for his next adventure. This dashing dog’s sweetness knows no bounds and he’s ready to become a cherished member of your family. If you're looking for a loyal companion to join you for outings to the park, the trails or the beach, he’s the happy-go-lucky shepherd you’ve been seeking! Adopt Robin (897423) at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus today! If you have questions about the adoption process, you can visit https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt or call 619-299-7012."
You can adopt Robin at:
San Diego Humane Society El Cajon Campus
1373 N. Marshall Avenue
El Cajon, CA 92020
619-299-7012
info@sdhumane.org