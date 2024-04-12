Pet of the Week: Robin

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Robin, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

Male

German Shepherd Mix

4 years 1 month old

56 pounds

Spayed/neutered: Yes

ID#: 897423

Adoption fee: $113

Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=897423

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Robin:

“Meet Robin, a large, lovable pup bursting with energy and affection! With his excitable nature and boundless enthusiasm for life, Robin is always searching for his next adventure. This dashing dog’s sweetness knows no bounds and he’s ready to become a cherished member of your family. If you're looking for a loyal companion to join you for outings to the park, the trails or the beach, he’s the happy-go-lucky shepherd you’ve been seeking! Adopt Robin (897423) at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus today! If you have questions about the adoption process, you can visit https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt or call 619-299-7012."

You can adopt Robin at:

San Diego Humane Society El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org