(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Rhea!

Rhea (853313)

Terrier-cattle dog mix

Female

3 Years and 3 Months

48.5 lbs

Adoption Fee: $50 through Aug. 31

Pet Profile

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:

“Meet Rhea, an oh-so-lovable pup who can’t wait to find a new home! Since coming to the shelter in March, Rhea has won over the hearts of staff and volunteers with her bright personality and always-wiggly tail! Rhea likes to go on walks and play with toys, but her true passion is relaxing. She’s ready to live the good life with her new people, snuggling on the couch and getting lots of affection. On warmer days, she’s enjoyed lounging in her little pool to cool off and sunbathe. Rhea has so much love to give and will make a wonderful companion for anyone who can give her the care and comfort she deserves. Adopt her at our San Diego Campus!”

You can adopt Rhea at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5480 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt