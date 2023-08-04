(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Rhea!
Rhea (853313)
Terrier-cattle dog mix
Female
3 Years and 3 Months
48.5 lbs
Adoption Fee: $50 through Aug. 31
Pet Profile
Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:
“Meet Rhea, an oh-so-lovable pup who can’t wait to find a new home! Since coming to the shelter in March, Rhea has won over the hearts of staff and volunteers with her bright personality and always-wiggly tail! Rhea likes to go on walks and play with toys, but her true passion is relaxing. She’s ready to live the good life with her new people, snuggling on the couch and getting lots of affection. On warmer days, she’s enjoyed lounging in her little pool to cool off and sunbathe. Rhea has so much love to give and will make a wonderful companion for anyone who can give her the care and comfort she deserves. Adopt her at our San Diego Campus!”
You can adopt Rhea at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5480 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt