Pet of the week: Quartz

Quartz, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week, is available for adoptions at the Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe.
Quartz.jpg
Posted at 3:12 PM, Oct 06, 2023
Say hello to Quartz, the Pet of the Week!

Quartz
11 weeks old
Female
Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog blend
Current weight 13 pounds
Estimated adult weight 45-65 pounds

"Quartz is as cute as can be and she is ready to find her forever home! She came from a partner shelter in California with 6 siblings, some of which are also available for adoption. Come meet this cuddly, sweet pup today!"

You can adopt Quartz at the HWAC:

6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
858-756-4117, then select Option 1
Learn more: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/?nocache=1

