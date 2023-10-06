Say hello to Quartz, the Pet of the Week!

Quartz

11 weeks old

Female

Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog blend

Current weight 13 pounds

Estimated adult weight 45-65 pounds

"Quartz is as cute as can be and she is ready to find her forever home! She came from a partner shelter in California with 6 siblings, some of which are also available for adoption. Come meet this cuddly, sweet pup today!"

You can adopt Quartz at the HWAC:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

858-756-4117, then select Option 1

Learn more: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/?nocache=1