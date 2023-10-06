Say hello to Quartz, the Pet of the Week!
Quartz
11 weeks old
Female
Border Collie/Australian Cattle Dog blend
Current weight 13 pounds
Estimated adult weight 45-65 pounds
"Quartz is as cute as can be and she is ready to find her forever home! She came from a partner shelter in California with 6 siblings, some of which are also available for adoption. Come meet this cuddly, sweet pup today!"
You can adopt Quartz at the HWAC:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
858-756-4117, then select Option 1
Learn more: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/?nocache=1