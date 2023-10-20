SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Princess Mia!

Princess Mia (#865259)

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

5 years 4 months

53 lbs

Microchipped: Yes

Spayed/neutered: Yes

Vaccinated: Yes

Adoption Fee: Waived thru Oct. 22; $113 after Oct. 22

Pet profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=865259

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Princess Mia:

“It is with the highest honor that we introduce you to the most splendid and dignified Princess Mia! This delightful dog has a sweet personality that simply lights up a room and boundless energy for life. Her endearing charm and playful spirit make her irresistible — she's sure to steal your heart the moment you lay eyes on her. She quickly became a staff and volunteer favorite at the shelter, revered for her silly and bright spirit. If you’re ready to share your life with a loyal and loving companion, Her Royal Highness Princess Mia (865259) is available for adoption at San Diego Humane Society’s El Cajon Campus.”

You can adopt Princess Mia at the San Diego Humane Society:

El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Ave.

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt

All San Diego Humane Society shelters are open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.