(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Paprika!

9 weeks old

Australian Cattle Dog Blend

Female

Currently 11 pounds

Estimated adult weight 45-55 pounds

Here's what the Helen Woodward Animal Center has to say about Paprika: "This cutie spice pup came to our Center with 4 siblings from a partner shelter in Central California! She’s eager to go home with you and explore the new city. Come meet her today!"

You can adopt Paprika at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe

858-756-4177

Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.

More info at https://animalcenter.org