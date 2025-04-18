(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Paprika!
9 weeks old
Australian Cattle Dog Blend
Female
Currently 11 pounds
Estimated adult weight 45-55 pounds
Here's what the Helen Woodward Animal Center has to say about Paprika: "This cutie spice pup came to our Center with 4 siblings from a partner shelter in Central California! She’s eager to go home with you and explore the new city. Come meet her today!"
You can adopt Paprika at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
Kennels are open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Last application is accepted at 5:15 p.m.
More info at https://animalcenter.org