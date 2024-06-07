Pet of the Week: Mr. Bucket

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Mr. Bucket, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

Male

Siberian Husky Mix

5 years 1 month old

59.3 pounds

Spayed/neutered: Yes

ID#: 902547

Adoption fee: $110

Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=902547

What the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Mr. Bucket: “Mr. Bucket is much more than just a handsome face - he's got a winning personality to boot! Easygoing and eager to please? Check. Ready and willing to be a loving companion to a lucky family? Check. Floofy and adorable? Double check. Mr. Bucket is the total package and just waiting for a family who sees him for all he has to offer. A dream on leash, he loves going on walks and adventures outdoors. Speaking of the outdoors, he would benefit from a home with access to an enclosed outside space where he could chase balls and play with his favorite toys. Mr. Bucket prefers to stay as close to his people as possible, so you can expect him to seek companionship from his most cherished humans while at home. If this loyal and loving gem of a pup sounds like he could be the one for you, come meet him today!”

You can adopt Mr. Bucket at:

San Diego Campus

5480 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org