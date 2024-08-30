Pet of the Week: Mochi

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Mochi, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!
Female
German Shepherd Mix
7 years old
57 pounds
Spayed/neutered: Yes
ID#: 904633
Adoption fee: $110
Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=904633
Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Mochi:
“Mochi was brought into our care in July and is looking for her new best friend! Although a bit anxious at times, Mochi loves running around, playing outside, and taking in all the sights and smells. She is house broken, loves treats and being petted, and knows how to sit on command. We’re hoping to find her a good home! Folks can view all of our adoptable animals at https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt.”
You can adopt Mochi at:
San Diego Campus
5480 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
info@sdhumane.org