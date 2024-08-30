Pet of the Week: Mochi

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Mochi, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

Female

German Shepherd Mix

7 years old

57 pounds

Spayed/neutered: Yes

ID#: 904633

Adoption fee: $110

Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=904633

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Mochi:

“Mochi was brought into our care in July and is looking for her new best friend! Although a bit anxious at times, Mochi loves running around, playing outside, and taking in all the sights and smells. She is house broken, loves treats and being petted, and knows how to sit on command. We’re hoping to find her a good home! Folks can view all of our adoptable animals at https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt.”

You can adopt Mochi at:

San Diego Campus

5480 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org