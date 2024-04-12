Pet of the Week: Michelangelo

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Michelangelo, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

Male

Shepherd Akita Mix

1 year 1 month old

56.4 pounds

Spayed/neutered: Yes

ID#: 895569

Adoption fee: None

Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=895569

“My name is Michelangelo but I assure you that I am not from the beautiful Sistine Chapel. My beginnings are much more humble and that is why I am looking for safe and comfortable home for my new home. My own bowl, some toys, a bed or two (or yours to share) and people who will love and appreciate me - that is what I want. Is it too much to ask? I've got potential with a capital P. Check out my markings above my eyebrows. Aren't they neat? A makeup artist could not do better. It may look like I am smiling because I am as I'm thinking about my new home - maybe your place? I'm a loyal guy by nature. If you are mine, then I am yours. I'm a big guy who will need space to run and play. I heard that I have soft ears and eyes. Want to find out and see if I am smiling? Come to our new adoption center at 5500 Gaines St in San Diego!”

You can adopt Michelangelo at:

San Diego Humane Society

5500 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org