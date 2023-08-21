(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Max!
Max (#816468)
Tri-color Siberian Husky Mix
Male
1 Year and 6 Months
55.6 lbs
Spayed/Neutered: Yes
Adoption Fee: $55 through Aug. 31; $110 after Aug. 31
Pet Profile
Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:
Max has been vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. Max is now ready for his new home! Max is a wonderful and friendly dog! Dogs with such a warm and welcoming disposition are always a joy to be around. Loving Environment: Max would thrive in a home where he receives plenty of love, attention, and affection.
You can adopt Max at the San Diego Humane Society:
Escondido Campus
3500 Burnet Drive
Escondido, CA 92027
619-299-7012
Email: info@sdhumane.org