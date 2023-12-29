Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Marley!

Marley

#708174

Siberian Husky Mix

Male

5 years old

65 pounds

Vaccinated, neutered and microchipped

Adoption Fee: $24 through Dec. 31, 2023 (Free for active military members, military families and veterans are waived through Dec. 31, 2023)

San Diego Humane Society online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=708174

Here is what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Marley, who was rescued by the SDHS Humane Law Enforcement Team:

“This gorgeous boy is the sweetest guy. Marley loves to go on walks with great manors and greets everyone he meets with a smile. He loves people (especially kids) and has done well meeting other dogs and cats. Marley received care from our veterinary team due to a history of seizures and will need continued monitoring so he can stay on his healthy track. Our medical team strongly advises working with a trusted veterinarian once adopting Marley to ensure he stays happy and healthy. Think this handsome boy is a good fit? Welcome to our San Diego Campus to meet sweet Marley today!”

You can adopt Marley at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5480 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt