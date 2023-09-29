SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Goliath!

Goliath (#876651)

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Male

1 year 6 months

60.1 lbs

Microchipped: Yes

Spayed/neutered: Yes

Vaccinated: Yes

Adoption Fee: $110

Pet profile

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Goliath:

“Meet Goliath, the perfect family dog! Goliath is a friendly and well-mannered companion who gets along wonderfully with other dogs, making him a great addition to multi-pet households. He's a joy to walk on a leash and is excellent with kids. Goliath is also house trained, ensuring a smooth transition into your home. However, it's important to note that Goliath has a history of seizures, He is currently on medication which is helping, but this will require ongoing monitoring and a follow-up visit with your private veterinarian to ensure he gets the care he needs to stay happy and healthy. If you're ready for a friendly and well-adjusted canine friend, Goliath is waiting to be a cherished member of your family. Come and meet this sweet gentle giant at the San Diego Campus!”

You can adopt Goliath at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5480 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt