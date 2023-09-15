(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Elsa!
Elsa (#613064)
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
8 years and 1 month
54.3125 lbs
Spayed/Neutered: Yes
Microchipped: Yes
Adoption Fee: $30
Pet Profile
Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:
Meet Elsa! This adorable girl is ready to find a home! Elsa is going to love being your best friend. She'll accompany you on nice walks and happily cuddle up with you on the couch after. Want to learn more about her? Ask an adoption counselor at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus today!
You can adopt Elsa at the San Diego Humane Society:
San Diego Campus
5480 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt