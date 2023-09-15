(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Elsa!

Elsa (#613064)

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

Female

8 years and 1 month

54.3125 lbs

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Microchipped: Yes

Adoption Fee: $30

Pet Profile

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:

Meet Elsa! This adorable girl is ready to find a home! Elsa is going to love being your best friend. She'll accompany you on nice walks and happily cuddle up with you on the couch after. Want to learn more about her? Ask an adoption counselor at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus today!

You can adopt Elsa at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus

5480 Gaines Street

San Diego, CA 92110

619-299-7012

Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt