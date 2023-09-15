Watch Now
LifestylePet of the Week

Actions

Pet of the Week: Elsa

Meet Elsa, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week available for adoption at the San Diego Humane Society.
thumbnail_Elsa_613064.jpg
thumbnail_Elsa_613064_3.jpg
Posted at 12:15 PM, Sep 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-15 15:16:07-04

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Elsa! 

Elsa (#613064)
American Pit Bull Terrier Mix
Female
8 years and 1 month
54.3125 lbs
Spayed/Neutered: Yes
Microchipped: Yes
Adoption Fee: $30
Pet Profile

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say:

Meet Elsa! This adorable girl is ready to find a home! Elsa is going to love being your best friend. She'll accompany you on nice walks and happily cuddle up with you on the couch after. Want to learn more about her? Ask an adoption counselor at San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego Campus today!

You can adopt Elsa at the San Diego Humane Society:

San Diego Campus
5480 Gaines Street
San Diego, CA 92110
619-299-7012
Learn more at sdhumane.org/adopt

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here For Air Show Info

Click Here For Air Show Info