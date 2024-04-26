Pet of the Week: Eevee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Eevee, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!
Female
Shepherd Mix
5 years 11 months old
62.4 pounds
Spayed/neutered: Yes
ID#: 277728
Adoption fee: $110
Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=277728
What the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Eevee: “Meet sweet Eevee! Eevee was born in our shelter in May of 2018 and adopted out. She was recently returned to our care. In her prior home, she lived with kids from newborn to age 18. Her prior owner says she ‘loves people’. She would probably be happiest as the only pet in the home. We can discuss this with you if you like. If you would like to meet Eevee, grab a leash and collar and head to our Escondido Campus.”
You can adopt Eevee at:
San Diego Humane Society
3500 Burnet Drive
Escondido, CA 92027
619-299-7012
info@sdhumane.org