Pet of the Week: Clue

Helen Woodward Animal Center
Posted at 12:14 PM, Mar 22, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Clue, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

12 weeks old
Australian Cattle Dog/retriever blend
Female
Currently 18 pounds (estimated adult weight 72-82 pounds)

Clue came to the Helen Woodward Animal Center with 7 siblings from a local rescue partner. Learn more about Clue at https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/.

You can adopt Clue at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
https://animalcenter.org

Spring Tails is on the Horizon!

Looking for an egg-citing animal adventure for the whole family this spring? Then join us for Spring Tails! You won’t be-leaf all the fun things this festive event has to offer, such as hands-on animal encounters with several spring-time species, cute crafts to make and take home, themed games to play, and more. Spring Tails Family Festival runs the last two weekends of March (the 23rd and 24th; and 30th and 31st), from 9 am to 1 pm and is recommended for families with toddler and elementary school aged children. For more info visit https://animalcenter.org

