Pet of the Week: Chaya

Say hello to Chaya, the Pet of the Week!

Chihuahua/terrier blend

Spayed female

3 months old

5 lbs (estimated adult weight 15-20 pounds)

Chaya arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center via a local partner with two of her siblings! The Animal Center says Chaya "has been altered and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. She is microchipped for identification as with all pets adopted from the Center.”

You can adopt Chaya at the HWAC:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

858-756-4117, then select Option 1

Learn more: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/?nocache=1