Pet of the Week: Chaya

Say hello to Chaya, the Pet of the Week!
Chihuahua/terrier blend
Spayed female
3 months old
5 lbs (estimated adult weight 15-20 pounds)
Chaya arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center via a local partner with two of her siblings! The Animal Center says Chaya "has been altered and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. She is microchipped for identification as with all pets adopted from the Center.”
You can adopt Chaya at the HWAC:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
858-756-4117, then select Option 1
Learn more: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/?nocache=1