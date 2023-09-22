Watch Now
Pet of the Week: Chaya

Helen Woodward Animal Center
Chaya
Posted at 11:14 AM, Sep 22, 2023
Say hello to Chaya, the Pet of the Week!

Chihuahua/terrier blend
Spayed female
3 months old
5 lbs (estimated adult weight 15-20 pounds)

Chaya arrived at the Helen Woodward Animal Center via a local partner with two of her siblings! The Animal Center says Chaya "has been altered and is up-to-date on all of her vaccinations. She is microchipped for identification as with all pets adopted from the Center.”

You can adopt Chaya at the HWAC:

6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067
858-756-4117, then select Option 1
Learn more: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/?nocache=1

