Pet of the Week: Betty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Say hello to Betty, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week!

Female

American Pit Bull Terrier Mix

2 years old

55 pounds

Spayed/neutered: Yes

ID#: 909956

Adoption fee: $10 (from Aug. 2-4; normal fee is $110)

Online profile: https://www.sdhumane.org/adopt/available-pets/animal-single.html?petId=909956

Here’s what the San Diego Humane Society has to say about Betty:

“Betty is a sweet dog who has come out of her shell since initially coming to the shelter as a stray. She is incredibly outgoing and affectionate and makes friends everywhere she goes! This darling girl certainly isn't bashful, and will let you know when she wants attention. Betty's favorite days include a long walk where she can sniff at her leisure, watch the world go by and meet lots of new friends. This social butterfly is guaranteed to bring a lot of love and joy to her new home -- she just needs to find one now! Visit San Diego Humane Society's El Cajon Campus today to meet Betty (909956)!”

You can adopt Betty at:

SDHS El Cajon Campus

1373 N. Marshall Avenue

El Cajon, CA 92020

619-299-7012

info@sdhumane.org