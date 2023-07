Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Aarti!

Chocolate Labrador retriever blend

Spayed female

10 weeks old

6.24 lbs (estimated adult weight is 24-34 pounds)

Aarti came to the HWAC from their partner in Louisiana with 8 of her siblings!

You can adopt Aarti at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road

Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92067

858-756-4117 ext. 300

Learn more: https://animalcenter.org/adopt-a-pet/adoptable-dogs/?nocache=1