10News Pet of the Week: Olive

(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Olive!
13 weeks old
Labrador retriever blend
Female
Currently 15 pounds
Estimated adult weight 45-65 pounds
Olive came to the Helen Woodward Animal Center with two siblings from Louisiana.
A description from the Helen Woodward Animal Center website: " Hiya! I am a curious pup who is excited to start exploring the world. If you want to take me on all of your adventures and don’t mind lots of kisses, I am here waiting for you!
You can adopt Olive at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:
6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
https://animalcenter.org