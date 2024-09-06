Watch Now
10News Pet of the Week: Olive

Olive, the ABC 10News Pet of the Week, is available for adoption at the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
(KGTV) — Say hello to our Pet of the Week: Olive!

13 weeks old
Labrador retriever blend
Female
Currently 15 pounds
Estimated adult weight 45-65 pounds

Olive came to the Helen Woodward Animal Center with two siblings from Louisiana.

A description from the Helen Woodward Animal Center website: " Hiya! I am a curious pup who is excited to start exploring the world. If you want to take me on all of your adventures and don’t mind lots of kisses, I am here waiting for you!

You can adopt Olive at the Helen Woodward Animal Center:

6461 El Apajo Road
Rancho Santa Fe
858-756-4177
https://animalcenter.org

