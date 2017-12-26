Navy sailor's surprise homecoming shocks mother

Allison Horn
2:59 PM, Dec 26, 2017
(KGTV) - A Navy sailor from Riverside gave her mother the ultimate Christmas gift - her return from deployment.

The social media post has been viewed almost 7 million times.

The young woman's family wrapped a mirror to present to her mother.

When all the paper came off, she screamed to see her daughter standing behind her.

