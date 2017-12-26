Navy sailor's surprise homecoming shocks mother

Mostly Cloudy
(KGTV) - A Navy sailor from Riverside gave her mother the ultimate Christmas gift - her return from deployment.
The social media post has been viewed almost 7 million times.
The young woman's family wrapped a mirror to present to her mother.
When all the paper came off, she screamed to see her daughter standing behind her.
Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp— chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017
Ya girl officially swore in ⚓️ pic.twitter.com/9mGnAPkeGU— chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) August 9, 2017
